ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) CFO Sells $114,228.82 in Stock

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $114,228.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ORBC traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $7.42. 2,520,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,878. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ORBCOMM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $578.87 million, a PE ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ORBCOMM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ORBCOMM by 749.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in ORBCOMM by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

