Orbitcoin One Day Volume Reaches $43.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $495,128.37 and approximately $43.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,889.08 or 0.99416290 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018131 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.83 or 0.00260580 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00475339 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00139153 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002380 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00038340 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 76.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

