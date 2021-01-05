Orbs (ORBS) Market Capitalization Tops $27.42 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Orbs token can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Orbs has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $27.42 million and approximately $565,341.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.83 or 0.00308734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00124041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00510912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00270288 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018073 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.