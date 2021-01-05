Orex Minerals Inc. (REX.V) (CVE:REX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Orex Minerals Inc. (REX.V) (CVE:REX) was down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 101,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 172,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$35.61 million and a P/E ratio of -13.57.

About Orex Minerals Inc. (REX.V) (CVE:REX)

Orex Minerals Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; Sandra Escobar silver-gold project located to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and Jumping Josephine gold project located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

