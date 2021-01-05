Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Shares Up 8.4%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG) traded up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 2,700,049 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 1,674,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

About Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG)

There is no company description available for Oriental Culture Holding Ltd.

