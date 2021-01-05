Origin Sport Market Cap Tops $579,391.43 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $579,391.43 and approximately $4.28 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- HalalChain (HLC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.
- HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.
- MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- MIB Coin (MIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.
Origin Sport Token Profile
Buying and Selling Origin Sport
Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.
