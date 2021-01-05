Origin Sport (ORS) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $571,525.26 and approximately $931,163.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000123 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

