Origo Achieves Market Cap of $2.61 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Origo token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. Origo has a market cap of $2.61 million and $528,551.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00043468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00348752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024658 BTC.

Origo Token Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 tokens. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.