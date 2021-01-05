Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01). 38,871,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 14,600,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of £7.22 million and a PE ratio of -4.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.40.

Oriole Resources Company Profile (LON:ORR)

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.