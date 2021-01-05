Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Shares Up 5.2%

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.03. 171,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 262,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORN. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $152.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $189.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $198,030.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,675 shares in the company, valued at $512,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 281,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

