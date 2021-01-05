ORIX (NYSE:IX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.07

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.07 and traded as high as $76.89. ORIX shares last traded at $75.88, with a volume of 25,481 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIX currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ORIX alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.07.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in ORIX by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.