Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA) Trading ∞ Higher

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA) shot up ∞ on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. 61,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 113,555 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLA. TD Securities increased their price target on Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) from C$4.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

