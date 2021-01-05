Ormeus Cash (OMC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $147,952.00

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Ormeus Cash has a market cap of $3.11 million and $147,952.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.00483171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 102.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

