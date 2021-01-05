Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) (LON:ORM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.31

Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) (LON:ORM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and traded as high as $2.40. Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 10,606,980 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £11.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.

About Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) (LON:ORM)

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain and Ireland. It holds interest in the Salamanca and Zamora Gold Projects consisting of 49% interest in three investigation permits in Salamanca province and 44% interest in two investigation permits in Zamora province, western Spain.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.