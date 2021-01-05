Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.97

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.97 and traded as high as $87.49. Oshkosh shares last traded at $85.07, with a volume of 394,299 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

