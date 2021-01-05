OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.01

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.01 and last traded at $64.01, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.91.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

