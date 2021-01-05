Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.92

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.92 and traded as high as $4.74. Ossen Innovation shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 3,109 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

