OST Price Reaches $0.0126 on Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One OST token can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $351,404.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OST has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OST

OST (OST) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

OST Token Trading

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

