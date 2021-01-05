OST Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, OST has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One OST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00041756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00035428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00323408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00024799 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.