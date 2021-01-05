Ouroboros (OURO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $253.00

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ouroboros has a market capitalization of $93,890.25 and $253.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00029533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00119899 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00212349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00495616 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00049728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00263847 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018142 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Ouroboros Coin Trading

