Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.73. Approximately 2,977,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,103,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.46.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

In other news, insider David J. Nielsen sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $88,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at $492,102.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $53,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.