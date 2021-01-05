Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) stock traded up C$1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.99. 1,225,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.01. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.95 and a 12-month high of C$24.28.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.84 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -1.77%.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

