Ovoca Bio plc (OVB.L) (LON:OVB) Trading Up 8.3%

Ovoca Bio plc (OVB.L) (LON:OVB)’s stock price was up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13). Approximately 228,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 168,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

The stock has a market cap of £8.76 million and a PE ratio of -4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 30.81, a current ratio of 33.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

About Ovoca Bio plc (OVB.L) (LON:OVB)

Ovoca Bio plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel product candidates for the treatment of female sexual dysfunctions. It is developing BP-101, a medicinal treatment for premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder. The company was formerly known as Ovoca Gold plc and changed its name to Ovoca Bio plc in July 2018.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovoca Bio plc (OVB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovoca Bio plc (OVB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.