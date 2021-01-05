Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) (LON:OBD) Shares Gap Up to $83.00

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) (LON:OBD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.00, but opened at $87.50. Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) shares last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 13,253 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.53 million and a PE ratio of -21.84.

About Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) (LON:OBD)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

