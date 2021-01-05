Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research firms recently commented on OXM. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 19.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXM opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.36. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

