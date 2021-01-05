Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OZON. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

OZON opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. Ozon has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

