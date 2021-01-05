Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Trading Down 0.6%

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.89. 24,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 9,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRND. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 775.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 88,763 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

