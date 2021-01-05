Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Down 1%

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) shares dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.98 and last traded at $33.23. Approximately 27,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period.

