Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) Shares Down 1.4%

Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.77. 4,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

