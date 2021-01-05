Pacific Alliance China Land (LON:PACL) Trading Down 99.7%

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (LON:PACL)’s stock price was down 99.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 34,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 16,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.68).

The company has a market capitalization of £4,775.54 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.88.

Pacific Alliance China Land Company Profile

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (the Fund) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and a regular level of income from investments in existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.

