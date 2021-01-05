Pacific Biosciences of California Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 9,279 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,618% compared to the typical daily volume of 540 put options.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. The business had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $3,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,394.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock worth $36,271,905. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.