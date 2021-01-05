Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Stock Price Down 20.3%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF)’s stock price was down 20.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 9,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 389% from the average daily volume of 1,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Booker Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Pacific Booker Minerals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF)

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.