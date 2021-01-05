Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.21. 7,822,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 6,560,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEIX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Pacific Ethanol in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

The stock has a market cap of $425.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $223,817.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,931 shares in the company, valued at $788,204.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the third quarter worth about $6,716,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Ethanol in the third quarter worth about $6,497,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Pacific Ethanol in the third quarter worth about $1,287,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 4,456.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 168,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Pacific Ethanol in the third quarter worth about $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

