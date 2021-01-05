Pakcoin Market Cap Achieves $945,417.21 (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded up 158.2% against the US dollar. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $945,417.21 and approximately $2,040.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pakcoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Pakcoin

Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io . Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pakcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pakcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.