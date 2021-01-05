Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $350.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.14.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $351.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $375.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at $31,549,506.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,256 shares of company stock worth $31,560,354. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 55.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

