Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Sells $656,400.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $656,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert E. Dowdell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Robert E. Dowdell sold 15,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $1,070,250.00.

PLMR traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.86. The company had a trading volume of 215,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,427. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.25. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLMR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Palomar during the second quarter worth about $99,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Palomar by 68.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 26,240.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Palomar by 41.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

