Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.34

Shares of Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 938715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

PCRFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.55 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.28.

Get Panasonic alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.81 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, analysts expect that Panasonic Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.