PANTHEON X (XPN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,191.00

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. One PANTHEON X token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. PANTHEON X has a market cap of $568,182.07 and approximately $18,191.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00030031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00124777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00251135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.06 or 0.00519938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00274981 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018154 BTC.

PANTHEON X Profile

PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,315,945 tokens. The official website for PANTHEON X is pantheonx.io

