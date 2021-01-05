Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.55 and last traded at $90.18. Approximately 723,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 656,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.34.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 257.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

