Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 287,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 288,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Several research analysts have commented on PARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $689.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.04 million. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $14,720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 424,408 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 458,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 333,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 228,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.