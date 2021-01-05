Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Market Cap Achieves $13.44 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.44 or 0.00030761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $13.44 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00028611 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00122734 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00257740 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00498018 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049838 BTC.
- InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00261102 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017760 BTC.
Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Profile
Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token
