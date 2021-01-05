Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.77

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.77 and traded as low as $4.75. Park City Group shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 40,889 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 1.60.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 3.74%.
Park City Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYG)
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.