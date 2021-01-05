Park Group (LON:PARK) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Park Group plc (LON:PARK) were down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.75 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 50.75 ($0.66). Approximately 122,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 118,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.25 ($0.67).

The stock has a market cap of £94.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Park Group (LON:PARK)

Park Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, gifts, and hampers in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

