Park National Corp OH Acquires 1,101 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LANC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth about $54,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 79.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 316.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 292,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,213,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

LANC opened at $177.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $184.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LANC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

