Park National Corp OH Acquires 3,655 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 304.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $723.47 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $726.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $676.84. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. CSFB upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

