Park National Corp OH Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,797,877 shares of company stock valued at $77,288,207 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $46.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

