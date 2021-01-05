Park National Corp OH Has $1.87 Million Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,795,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,211,000 after purchasing an additional 193,227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,773,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,784,000 after purchasing an additional 78,668 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,016,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 115,494 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 931,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,481,000 after purchasing an additional 119,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 136,362 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $40.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

