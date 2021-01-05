Park National Corp OH Has $3.44 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Balentine LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.03.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

