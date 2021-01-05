Park National Corp OH Sells 12,535 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,535 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 52.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 206,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9,818.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 266,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,308,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.