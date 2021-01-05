Park National Corp OH Sells 2,030 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 155.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,531,000 after acquiring an additional 545,256 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $20,530,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 688.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 163,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 143,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,715,000 after acquiring an additional 114,582 shares during the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CINF opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

